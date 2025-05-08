SI

J.R. Smith Had Priceless Reaction While Watching Final Play of Knicks’ Game 2 Win

Andy Nesbitt

J.R. Smith loved watching his former team stun the Celtics.
The New York Knicks rallied back again to beat the Boston Celtics in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 series lead and one of their former players went through all the emotions while watching the game-ending play that left Jayson Tatum and the defending champs in a gigantic hole.

That ex-Knick was the one and only J.R. Smith, who filmed himself watching the last sequence while appearing to be sitting outside at his home. The former guard spent a little over three seasons with New York during his playing days and he was all-in as Mikal Bridges and the Knicks' defense forced Tatum into a failed final play.

The Knicks will look to take an even more commanding 3-0 series lead on Saturday when they host the Celtics in Game 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

You have to think Smith will be glued to that one, too.

