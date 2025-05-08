J.R. Smith Had Priceless Reaction While Watching Final Play of Knicks’ Game 2 Win
The New York Knicks rallied back again to beat the Boston Celtics in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 series lead and one of their former players went through all the emotions while watching the game-ending play that left Jayson Tatum and the defending champs in a gigantic hole.
That ex-Knick was the one and only J.R. Smith, who filmed himself watching the last sequence while appearing to be sitting outside at his home. The former guard spent a little over three seasons with New York during his playing days and he was all-in as Mikal Bridges and the Knicks' defense forced Tatum into a failed final play.
This was too good:
The Knicks will look to take an even more commanding 3-0 series lead on Saturday when they host the Celtics in Game 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
You have to think Smith will be glued to that one, too.