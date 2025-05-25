Julius Randle Hit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander With a 'Too Small' Amid Game 3 Blowout
Julius Randle was feeling himself during the Minnesota Timberwolves' 143-101 blowout of the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday night, pouring in 24 points on 9 for 15 shooting in the win. It was a far cry from his disastrous Game 2 performance that found him sitting on the bench down the stretch.
Amid a second-half surge from the 30-year-old power forward, he took it upon himself to challenge the Thunder's star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the paint. He scored on a mid-range jumper and began to jog back on defense before a timeout was called, which triggered him to direct the "too small" celebration towards the 2024-25 NBA MVP.
Here's a look:
Cold.
To make matters worse, Gilgeous-Alexander scored a season-low 14 points on just 4 for 13 shooting in the defeat.
Minnesota's win over OKC was a massive one, as they've closed the gap in the WCF and now only trail 2-1 in the series. Game 4 is set for Monday night from Minneapolis's Target Center, with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST.