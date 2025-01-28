Karl-Anthony Towns Wants to Ruin Teammate's Vacation With All-Star Selection
Karl-Anthony Towns has already secured his spot in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game, but he’s not done campaigning.
After Monday night’s 143–106 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Knicks center shouted out teammate Josh Hart, advocating for his spot on an All-Star roster in comical fashion.
"I want to ruin his whole break,” KAT told reporters. “I want him to be right there with us playing basketball. What he say, he wants to put his toes in the sand? We ain't doing that.”
After the jokes were out of the way, Towns offered some extremely high praise for his teammate.
“I think Josh Hart is the heart and soul of this team,” Towns said. “I’m super happy that the stat sheet is showing the work he puts in, but there’s so much more that he does.”
Towns and teammate Jalen Brunson were both named starters to the All-Star Game last week and the rest of the rosters, as determined by NBA coaches, are set to be released on Thursday.
Hart is averaging 14.1 points per game and career-highs with 9.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, but as KAT said, his impact on games goes far beyond the box score for the Knicks, who at 31–16 are currently the third-best team in the East.
Should he be selected, it would mark the first All-Star Game appearance of Hart’s career.