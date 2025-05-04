Kawhi Leonard Gives First Comments on Gregg Popovich Stepping Down From Spurs HC Job
Gregg Popovich coached many great players in his many seasons at the helm of the San Antonio Spurs. That certainly includes Kawhi Leonard.
The multi-time All-Star entered the NBA as a raw, defensively-talented wing and transformed into one of the best two-way players in modern NBA history under Popovich's tutelage. They found great success as a pairing, with Leonard expected to be the heir apparent to Tim Duncan, Manu Ginoboli, and Tony Parker's throne in San Antonio. But things went awry; Leonard forced a trade out of town in 2018.
Earlier this week Popovich stepped down as the Spurs' head coach due to health issues and on Saturday Leonard gave his first public comments on the matter after his Los Angeles Clippers ended their season in a blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets. He praised Coach Pop for his "phenomenal" career and wished him good health going forward.
"He had a phenomenal career," Leonard said, via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "He coached until pretty much he couldn't in a sense, so it shows how much dedication he had to the game, how much he loved the game, and how much he gave to the game. I appreciate everything he's done for me. You know, coming into the league, he helped build my foundation and showed me how to win. I want to congratulate him on his career. But also, just stay healthy."
A classy message from the former Spur, and a sentiment that has been echoed around the league. Even though Popovich is only moving to the front office and not retiring, well wishes have poured in from old friends and on-court foes alike. It's clear how much the NBA world appreciates Popovich.
That includes Leonard, one of Popovich's greatest success stories as a head coach.