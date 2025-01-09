ESPN Analyst Says the Suns Have a $121 Million Extension Waiting for Jimmy Butler
The Jimmy Butler saga continues to drag on as the suspended Miami Heat star remains on the shelf in South Beach while the world watches and wonders when, where and if he'll be traded. The latest non-development comes from ESPN's Kendrick Perkins who recently joined the Road Trippin' Podcast hosted by Allie Clifton, Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson.
Perkins told the hosts that his sources say the Suns are ready to give Jimmy Butler exactly what he wants. Which is apparently exactly what Kevin Durant wants. And once this whole thing is over both guys will be very fairly compensated in Phoenix into their late 30's. What that means for Bradley Beal and even Devin Booker is apparently unimportant. Here's Perk:
"It's about two things," said Perkins. "It's about money, right? And from my sources they're telling me that the Suns have a two-year, $121 million extension waiting on Jimmy. Alright, I mean, I ain't no genius, but that's like sixty a year. Hold on, hold on, hold on. Keep a cool booty, alright? Here's the next thing, okay? It's about relationships. and the relationship is Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant. Now, I told you this about two weeks when we made this bet, that not only do Phoenix, Phoenix yes, the organization they want him. You know why? Because Kevin Durant want Jimmy Butler. And if he does get Jimmy Butler, which I believe he will, they're bothing going to sign contract extensions. KD is gonna sign as well. Now, what happens with Devin Booker in the near future? I don't know, but at the end of the day this is what makes sense."
Durant has one year remaining on his current deal worth $54 million next season. Devin Booker has three years worth more than $171 million remaining on his deal. Bradley Beal, who Perkins didn't even mention, has one year worth $53 million remaining, plus a player option worth $57 million for the '26-'27 season.
Obviously, the Suns are going to have to get rid of one of those guys to get Butler, and Beal has a no-trade clause he doesn't seem interesting in waiving. So is Perk actually suggesting the Suns could move Booker, who is the only guy in this entire conversation who is still in his prime? It would be reckless speculation to say that's what he meant, but who really knows what Perk's sources are saying.