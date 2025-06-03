SI

Surprise Eastern Conference Team Reportedly Interested in Kevin Durant Trade

Could the Atlanta Hawks get involved in a potential trade for the Phoenix Suns star?

Mike McDaniel

Could the Atlanta Hawks get involved in a Kevin Durant trade this summer?
The Phoenix Suns are reportedly shopping star wing Kevin Durant this summer, as the team looks to move off the veteran's contract after a disappointing 2024-25 season for the franchise.

As Phoenix gauges interest in 36-year-old ahead of the NBA draft later this month, the list of teams with potential interest in acquiring the sharpshooter is growing.

According to a new report from Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Atlanta Hawks are evaluating the potential of trading for Durant.

"One league source told Hoops Wire not to be surprised if the Hawks get involved in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes," Amico wrote on Tuesday. "While they have yet to hire a president of basketball operations, team ownership has already inquired internally about Durant, sources said."

Durant still has a full no-trade clause, so any deal this summer would have to be cleared by him. Atlanta would be an interesting fit—and to date, had not been mentioned as a franchise willing to trade for the veteran.

Durant is still an outstanding player as he enters his late 30s. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 52.7% shooting from the floor and 43.0% shooting from three in 62 games last season.

