Kevin Durant Clarifies His Involvement in Blockbuster Rockets-Suns Trade
NYC's Fanatics Fest received an unexpected treat on Sunday afternoon, when those in attendance at the weekend-long fan and collector event witnessed Kevin Durant's live reaction to the bombshell trade sending him from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets.
Improbably, the NBA superstar was actually on stage for a panel when the news broke—and you can see in videos how stunned he seemed.
Now, because there was believed to be mutual interest between both Durant and Houston, you would assume that was a positive kind of stunned and not a more negative loss for words. But in case you had any doubt, the 6'11'' hooper did clarify things during a subsequent conversation with Kay Adams.
"Every tooth is showing. You are smiling," Adams prompted the 15-time All-Star in a video shared on social media. "What did that feel like, how do you feel, how happy are you?"
Durant would go on to describe what seemed to be a sense of relief that talks were over and that he had some say in the way things went.
"You know, people can just hang your career in the balance like that and just choose what they want to do to your career is a nerve-wracking feeling," he replied. "But being able to kind of dictate what you want to do and being with a team that values you, I'm looking forward to it."
As for whether or not he had a "hand" in orchestrating this specific deal, KD got straight to the point: "Most definitely," he told Adams. "They asked me where I wanted to go, some of my destinations. I gave it to 'em and here we are."
Watch that below:
Again, it shouldn't come as a shock that (1) KD was traded; (2) he was traded to the Rockets; or (3) that he was involved with the deal. He has been involved since discussions at the trade deadline, when it seemed that a Golden State reunion was on the table (Durant nixed that), and it's been known for some time now that he'd prefer a trade to the Rockets, San Antonio, or Miami.
So the upshot here? It's safe to say the 36-year-old superstar is happy with the development. Despite his age, Durant continues to play solid basketball, having averaged 26.6 points and six rebounds for the 2024-25 season. He'll look to bolster an ascendant young squad in Houston, who could be shaping up for a title run in 2025-26.