Kevin Durant, Rockets Agree to Massive Contract Extension
Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets agreed to a two-year, $90 million contract extension on Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. The deal includes a player option in 2027-28.
Durant could've earned up to a $120 million max extension, but gave up some money in order to remain in Houston long-term.
This extension is historic as Durant officially surpassed LeBron James as the record-holder for the highest career earnings in NBA history at $598.2 million because of his current and future salaries. James has career earnings of $583.9 million. Durant's current contract is worth three years and $144.7 million, per Charania.
It wasn't a surprise that Durant signed an extension with the Rockets as he told media just a few weeks ago that he knew an extension was coming, he just wasn't sure when. In the end, he agreed to the extension just two days before the Rockets tip off their 2025-26 season.
A look back at the Suns-Rockets trade that sent Durant to Houston
Durant spent over two seasons with the Suns, and everyone knew it was time for him to move out of Phoenix to start somewhere new for the 2025-26 season. That's where Houston came in. On June 22, the Rockets acquired Durant in a blockbuster trade that sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, as well as five second-round picks, to the Suns. It ended up being the largest trade in NBA history as seven teams were involved. Here's a look at all the moves involved in the trade.
The Rockets are the fifth team Durant has played for in his NBA career as he enters his 18th season. The Rockets are starting the season with a lot of expectations on them as they are looking to deliver a better postseason finish than last year (they lost in the first round), especially with NBA champion Durant leading the charge.
Houston opens up the season on Tuesday, Oct. 21 against Durant's former team and the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.