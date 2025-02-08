Suns Coach Responds to Reports of 'Toxic' Locker Room After Tumultuous Trade Deadline
The 2025 trade deadline was by all accounts an awkward one for the Phoenix Suns.
It seemed at times like every Sun was involved in some form of trade speculation. Some were floated as pieces in a hypothetical deal for forward Jimmy Butler, who ultimately wound up traded from the Miami Heat to the Golden State Warriors. Star forward Kevin Durant was kicked around in potential deals as well—only to remain with Phoenix.
On Thursday, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that constant trade speculation had brewed "toxicity" within the Suns locker room. That invited a rebuke from Phoenix coach Mike Budenholzer Friday.
"Making it through a season, and all the things that come with that, are never easy," Budenholzer said. "It's not like this has been a perfect or easy ride, but I think the guys' commitment to each other and the guys' willingness to learn and grow is good—and that's what I see."
The Suns are currently 26–25, ninth in the Western Conference and a half-game behind the eighth-place Dallas Mavericks.
Phoenix might be trotting out the same old lineup, but it appears the team has work to do if it wants to stabilize itself by playoff time.