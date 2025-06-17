One of Kevin Durant's Preferred Landing Spots Isn't Being 'Aggressive' in Trade Talks
Kevin Durant has a short list of preferred destinations for the 2025-26 season as his time with the Phoenix Suns will likely come to an end this offseason with a trade. Those ideal teams include the San Antonio Spurs, the Houston Rockets and the Miami Heat, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
However, the Spurs are now appearing as an unlikely landing spot for Durant as they haven't been as "aggressive" in trading for the 15-time All-Star as other teams might be at this time.
"From my understanding, right now the Spurs have not been the aggressive team for Kevin Durant," Charania shared on Tuesday's Pat McAfee Show. "Kevin Durant has a list of three preferred destinations, it's the Spurs, it's the Rockets and it's the Heat. But, out of those three, the Spurs have had a level of interest, I mean it's Kevin Durant, like who wouldn't? But their timeline compared to the assets and potentially what it would take to go get Kevin Durant, they're just not on that time that Miami may be on, or Houston may be on."
Charania had to clear the air about the Spurs–Durant situation after the insider went viral on Monday night when he seemed to react to fellow insiders discussing Durant possibly landing with the Spurs. He clarified on Tuesday that he was just looking for the right camera angles in that moment.
The NBA insider did note that the Heat, Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves have popped up as the top focuses for the Suns when discussing a trade for Durant. It was previously reported that Durant is not interested in playing for the Timberwolves, though.
We'll see where the two-time NBA champion ends up next season, but don't be surprised if it's not in San Antonio.