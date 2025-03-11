Kevin Durant Tried to Trip Trash-Talking Cam Spencer Before Desmond Bane Confrontation
Kevin Durant got into a verbal altercation with multiple Memphis Grizzlies during the Phoenix Suns most recent loss. Durant scored 35 points on 24 field goal attempts on Monday night, but missed the potential game-winner as time expired.
Things got heated late in the third quarter as Cam Spencer hit a three-pointer to give the Grizzlies a 95–90 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Spencer had something to say to Durant as he ran up the court. This prompted Durant to point in Spencer's face and then go head-to-head with Desmond Bane.
What was caught on the replay was the fact that Durant had "swiped" at Spencer's legs after he said something. No one caught it in real time, but the referees saw it on review and gave Spencer and Durant double-technicals.
Despite playing a pretty good game, Durant was obviously frustrated. Just a couple minutes earlier he got into it with Spencer, Bane and Ja Morant.
To recap, Durant is going at Skip Bayless on X and then trying to trip a guy who has been in the G League this season. Between this and the Suns inability to get back to .500 or sneak into the play-in, this is a rough stretch for Durant