Kevin Garnett Brainstorms Out-of-the-Box Idea to Prolong LeBron James's Career
Entering his 22nd season, LeBron James's years in the NBA are numbered—even if he was just voted the best player on Team USA leading up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
While watching James star in Team USA's exhibition win over Canada on Wednesday night, former Olympic gold medalist Kevin Garnett chimed in on social media with a plan to let James play effectively well into his 40s.
"Lord! Bron could play 10 more years in a Draymond [Green] role," Garnett wrote.
Garnett's take was likely based on James sharing the floor with Steph Curry for the first time in a Team USA uniform. James and Curry both started for coach Steve Kerr on Wednesday and combined for a few plays reminiscent of what Green does on the floor for the Golden State Warriors to get Curry open.
Early in the third quarter, Curry drove the lane and tossed the basketball to James in the corner. James gave it up to Joel Embiid and realized he needed to set a pick to free up Curry. He did so—looking a bit like Green—and Curry drained the triple.
A few minutes later, James and Curry connected on an exciting alley-oop.
James played an efficient 19 minutes against Canada, logging seven points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block. Curry scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting and tallied three assists and two boards in 19 minutes.
Team USA should have no issues chasing the gold medal if James and Curry collaborate like that in Paris. As for Garnett's comments? He's probably not wrong, but James looks like he still has a few years left of All-Star level LeBron James basketball before he pivots to a secondary role like Green.