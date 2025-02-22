Khris Middleton Had Honest, Four-Word Message to Sum Up Trade From Bucks to Wizards
Khris Middleton played the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time on Friday since a trade deadline deal sent him to the Washington Wizards for a package centered around Kyle Kuzma. The trade brought the end of the longtime partnership between Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who brought an NBA title to Milwaukee in 2021.
Last week, Middleton penned a heartfelt parting message to the city of Milwaukee after 12 seasons with the Bucks, which included three All-Star appearances. Before the Bucks played Middleton's new team in Washington, D.C. Friday, the new Wizard opened up to The Athletic's Eric Nehm about the trade.
“I’ve had many opportunities,” Middleton said via The Athletic. “I mean, that’s the way I’ve kind of looked at it. My time ran out. Simple as that.
“I mean, I could say my time could have ran out a long time ago. They held onto me, believed in the potential, believed in the work that they saw. But I think this time, it was just, we think a different route is better for our team going forward. And I can’t do nothing but respect that.”
A frank acknowledgment that Middleton agreed his run in Milwaukee had run its course. Just a couple weeks after the trade, some awkwardness was unavoidable in the first clash between the two teams. Antetokounmpo said his former costar looked "weird" with is new jersey on, via Nehm. Kuzma admitted he mistakenly dapped up one of his former Wizards teammates after they blocked a shot in celebration.
The Bucks narrowly beat the Wizards 104-101 Friday. Middleton had 12 points and five rebounds in his first game opposite his former franchise.