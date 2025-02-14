Khris Middleton Pens Profound Message to Milwaukee After 12 Seasons, Title With Bucks
An era ended in Milwaukee at the trade deadline when the Bucks traded Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards in a deal that netted Kyle Kuzma. Middleton spent 12 seasons, nearly his whole career, with the Bucks which included three All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2021.
Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst recently said the decision to trade Middleton was the "hardest thing transactionally" he's ever done.
“I’m incredibly close with Khris personally, his family," Horst said to reporters Monday. "I probably have more Middleton jerseys in my house than anything and will still have more Middleton jerseys in my house than anything.”
Horst's sentiment carried over to Bucks fans and players, including his costar for many seasons, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Middleton penned a heartfelt message to the city of Milwaukee Friday, which he posted to his X account.
"From the moment I stepped foot in this city, you embraced me," Middleton wrote in part. "Together, we experienced the rebuilding years, the emergence of a championship contender, and ultimately, the unforgettable journey to the 2021 NBA championship. That magical run will stay with me forever — the late-game shots, the comeback victories, and most importantly, bringing the Larry O'Brien Trophy back to Milwaukee after 50 years."
Middleton averaged 17.1 points per game in 735 total appearances over his time with the Bucks. He was averaging 12.6 points in just 23 games this season—his lowest scoring average since 2013-14, his first season in Milwaukee. He underwent arthroscopic surgeries on both ankles over the offseason, as injuries have hampered parts of each season since the Bucks' title. It's the end of an era, but Middleton leaves Milwaukee a hero and deserving of seeing his jersey up in the rafters one day.
"This isn't goodbye — it's thank you," he ended the emotional note.