Giannis Antetokounmpo Had the Highest Two-Word Praise for Khris Middleton After Trade
On Wednesday the Milwaukee Bucks traded Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma. It marks a sad end to a great era in Milwaukee. Middleton was on the Bucks for over a decade and helped lead the team to an NBA championship in 2021.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, who suited up alongside Middleton for 12 seasons, gave a bittersweet farewell on Wednesday night to his championship running mate that included the highest two-word praise one player can heap upon another: "My GOAT."
Antetokounmpo, who reportedly gave the trade his seal of approval, is clearly fond of Middleton and gave him an appropriate farewell. Now he'll try to win another championship with Kuzma at his side instead.
Middleton departs Milwaukee as a hero. He played 735 games for the Bucks, averaging 17.1 points per contest, and played his best ball during the 2021 playoffs. While injuries significantly hampered every season since then, Middleton's accomplishments will not be forgotten in Wisconsin.
Or by his superstar running mate in Antetokounmpo. A classy good-bye from the Greek superstar.