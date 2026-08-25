Kings to Reportedly Work Out Free Agent Ben Simmons—What It Means

The Sacramento Kings have yet to complete their roster for the 2026-27 season. As we inch closer to September, the Kings still have just 13 players on standard contracts, needing to sign at least one more to reach the NBA's 14-player minimum.

Veteran free agent guards like Victor Oladipo, Cam Payne, and Elfrid Payton have all been mentioned as potential targets for the Kings, but another big name has seemingly entered the mix. After some speculation that the Kings could get involved with him, general manager Scott Perry is reportedly in Florida to watch Ben Simmons work out, per Sactown Sports 1140's Carmichael Dave.

"Sactown Sports is now officially reporting that Sacramento Kings general manager Scott Perry is in Florida ... [for] Ben Simmons," Dave said. "He could be one of 30 people. I don't know the details. I just know they're in the same place, at the same time. We've all been waiting for this moment. Could it finally be happening? ... Dare I say he's working out for the Kings? He could be working out for a lot of people."

🚨 NOT A DRILL 🚨



According to @CarmichaelDave, Sacramento Kings GM Scott Perry will be in Florida today to watch free agent G/F Ben Simmons go through a workout 👀



Dave reacted to the news accordingly ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/owcRRGxtTa — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) August 25, 2026

Simmons, 30, missed the entire 2025-26 season, but is now aiming for an NBA comeback. As a 6-foot-10 point guard who can handle the ball and defend, the former first-round pick and three-time All-Star should have no trouble finding a new home. The Kings, especially, would be smart to jump on the opportunity to sign him.

What this means for the Kings

Of course, it is a big deal that the Kings are showing any level of interest in Simmons. Sure, a workout might not amount to much, and Dave assures that it is unclear whether Perry is in Florida solely to see Simmons, but this could also be an important step to the Kings signing the former All-NBA guard/forward.

Ben Simmons is back on the court hitting jumpers with the Australian men's national team in Melbourne 👀



Simmons is attempting an NBA comeback with several teams reportedly interested 🔥



(Via @courtsidemelbourne) pic.twitter.com/lxMAaCEZMu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 12, 2026

Simmons is a relatively polarizing player, and he has been since entering the league in 2016. A point guard who cannot shoot has always made for an interesting player, but he brings so much to the table that it is easy to look past his weaknesses. He is physically gifted, an impressive passer, a versatile defender, and an experienced ball-handler. The Kings have been searching for a veteran point guard to play behind rookie Darius Acuff Jr., so why not Simmons?

The idea of the Kings signing Simmons will certainly ruffle some feathers. But it is hard to deny that the former All-Star would make an impact in Sacramento, and arguably more of an impact than any of Oladipo, Payne, or Payton.

Perry and the Kings' front office should be serious about looking into Simmons as their final roster addition. Sure, they seem to be valuing experience and leadership, which explains their interest in Oladipo, but taking a chance on Simmons could be their best shot at staying competitive. Not to say he would solve all of their issues, but he would at least contribute.

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