Are There Any Kings Players Competing at NBA All-Star Weekend?

With the NBA's announcement of the eight Three-Point Contest participants in this year's All-Star event, fans now know every player who will be competing in Los Angeles next weekend. Between the Three-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest, Rising Stars tournament, Shooting Stars, and All-Star Game, there are over 50 players competing.

However, that does not mean every NBA team is represented. The Sacramento Kings have zero players competing at this year's All-Star weekend.

The order of events for NBA All-Star Saturday!@StateFarm 3-Point Contest@Kia Shooting Stars@ATT Slam Dunk



Feb. 14 at 5:00pm/et on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/syKQVSTb6b — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2026

Kings are left out of All-Star weekend

While it was no shocker that the Kings were left out of the All-Star Game, with no legitimate candidates available to get selected, we could have potentially seen some representation in other events.

There was some speculation that Kings guard Zach LaVine would return to compete in the dunk contest, but he is officially skipping out on the chance to win the event for the third time. LaVine won the dunk contest in 2015 and 2016, but has not appeared in the event since. This year's field is expected to be a bit underwhelming, with Jaxson Hayes, Jase Richardson, Keshan Johnson, and Carter Bryant competing.

LaVine could have also potentially taken his chance in the Three-Point Contest, as one of the league's most prolific three-point threats, but he is staying out of that event as well. Malik Monk is also shooting a career-high 42.6% from beyond the arc, so he could have been in consideration for the contest as well.

This year's Three-Point Contest field includes Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray, Tyrese Maxey, Kon Knueppel, Bobby Portis, and Norman Powell.

Another surprising omission was when the NBA announced the Rising Stars rosters, and none of the Kings' rookies were selected. At the time of the announcement, Kings center Maxime Raynaud certainly had a case to be named among the NBA's top rookies, but following the common trend, he was left out.

Will next year be different?

It would be hard to envision the Kings getting an All-Star selection next season, as they enter a rebuilding stage, but they could certainly be represented at All-Star weekend still.

As their rookie trio of Raynaud, Dylan Cardwell, and Nique Clifford head into their sophomore season, they could certainly make cases to be selected as Rising Stars. Not to mention, the Kings are expected to have a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and anyone they select with a potential top-five pick would likely get a Rising Stars nod.

Of course, it is hard to gauge if they could get a player in the Slam Dunk Contest or Three-Point Contest, but it would be electric if the Kings have a player capable of shooting or dunking among the league's best.

By completely being left out of All-Star weekend, the Kings have the week to rest, which is much-needed after the injuries they have been dealing with.

