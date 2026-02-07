Kings GM Compares Dylan Cardwell to Hall of Fame Center

The highlight of the Sacramento Kings' season so far has been the unexpected play of undrafted rookie Dylan Cardwell, who recently earned himself a well-deserved four-year contract .

In his press conference following the NBA trade deadline, Perry had nothing but praise for the rookie big man, and even compared him to one of the best defensive centers in league history.

"He's got a long way to go as an offensive player, but that's ok. I worked with a guy for years in Detroit who never was considered a great 'offensive player' but he was impactful offensively because you had to block him out," Perry said. "And that was Ben Wallace every time. But he was an elite rebounder, led the league in rebounding, And one of the best shot blockers. His toughness and energy permeated the roster and the more talented guys. I'm not saying that Dylan is Ben Wallace today, but he's doing some of the things that you like to see from a great defensive big."

Today, Scott Perry drew a comparison between the paths of Dylan Cardwell and Ben Wallace when I asked about identifying and developing undrafted players under the current CBA.



Cardwell is now the third undrafted player in the past three seasons to earn a full roster spot. pic.twitter.com/oFwcY57731 — Ryan Bohamera (@RyaninSactown) February 6, 2026

It's a great comparison that is surprising we haven't already talked about more. Wallace was a four-time All-Star, four-time Defensive Player of the Year, and NBA champion in his illustrious 16-year career. Anything even remotely close to that type of Cardwell would be remarkable, even if he doesn't reach the same heights as the hall-of-famer.

Just Getting Started

Dec 20, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) blocks the shot from Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Perry went on to speak about how Cardwell is just getting started and has a long way to go, as he's played just 26 games in the NBA so far.

"He's just starting, he's just scratching the surface so now it's incumbent on both us and him to keep him better. And not just feel good that he signed his contract yesterday to become a full-time NBA player. Now where do you take it from here? How great do you want to become?"

"Ben Wallace was an undrafted player," Perry reminded everyone. "Just because a guy's not drafted doesn't mean he can't make it. But you've got to get the right person and mindset, and then you got to do your job as an organization and pour it into them and develop not only their skills, but their mindset and approach to becoming the best NBA player they can become."

While he's only played in 26 games, Cardwell has already shown quick improvement in multiple facets of the game. From his rebounding to his learning the dunker's spot, he's shown the desire and ability to learn and improve. In interviews, Cardwell has talked about how he takes care of his body, making sure he eats right and sleeps well before games. That's wisdom beyond his years as a rookie, and it shows how much he wants to improve. It's just one of the many reasons Perry and the Kings are so excited about him going forward.

