Kings Duo Shines in Narrow Victory Over Timberwolves
After a tumultuous six-game road trip that started 1-4 and included the Kings trading their star player, De'Aaron Fox, the Sacramento Kings took down the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-114.
The Kings used big performances from DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk down the stretch to hold off the Timberwolves. DeRozan finished with a game-high 33 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds, and Monk had 26 points, 5 assists, and 8 rebounds.
The biggest shoes to fill with the departure of Fox will be his 4th quarter and clutch scoring. But the duo of DeRozan and Monk got the job done down the stretch. When Monk started to slow down in the fourth, as he finished the game with 41:32 minutes, DeRozan took over to close it out.
It was another starter-heavy game for the Kings, which was to be expected with the loss of De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, and Jordan McLaughlin in the trade. But while they were shorthanded, everyone played hard.
Sacramento looked solid on both ends of the floor. Minnesota came into the game with the third-best 3P% in the league at 38.5%, but it was the Kings who outshot them 41.7% to 30.0% from beyond the arc.
The Kings may have been shorthanded and just went through an extremely emotional few days, but they showed fight, something Doug Christie has been preaching since he took over.
If they can play like they did tonight, add in LaVine, and maybe make one more small move to add depth to the bench, there's nothing stopping the Kings from making one final push as the playoffs approach.
One thing I know for sure, they're going to fight for a playoff spot until the math says they're out of it.
