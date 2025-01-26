Kings Struggle - Lose Big in New York City to the Knicks
The Sacramento Kings lost their second straight game, this time against the New York Knicks in blowout fashion, 143-120.
The Kings continued their worrisome trend of falling behind early as they trailed by 17 off-and-on throughout the middle of the second quarter.
Sacramento has shown resilience in their recent wins to fight back and win games, but they have to find a way to stop falling behind by so much early. They used so much energy to get back in the game tonight, multiple times but were unable to ever regain the lead.
The Knicks led from the 7:20 mark in the first quarter to the end of the game, with the benches being emptied for the final few minutes.
The main area the Kings struggled in tonight was on the glass. The Knicks pulled down 17 offensive rebounds, 7 of which came from Josh Hart and 5 from Karl-Anthony Towns.
With the second-ranked offense in the league, the Knicks are too good to give them second chance opportunities, especially 17 of them. They made Sacramento pay, winning the second chance points battle 25-12.
Another worrisome trend is the struggles of De'Aaron Fox.
He finished the night with 14 points, 4 assists, and 1 rebound on 6-of-20, 30.0%, from the field. It's Fox's sixth straight game shooting under 40% from the field. Either his hand is worse than he's letting on, or he's in an extreme shooting/finishing slump.
Either way, it's something he and the Kings will have to work through if they want to continue their rise up the Western Conference standings.
