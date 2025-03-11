Kings Take College Star in New NBA Mock Draft
The Sacramento Kings will likely be without their first-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft after they traded it away conditionally for Kevin Huerter three years ago. The Kings have just one pick remaining, a mid-tier second-rounder.
While it's rare to convert on a second-round pick, the Kings could find a draft day steal with theirs. The board is open for general manager Monte McNair after a busy trade deadline strengthened the team's depth. Any position would likely be a possibility if they see a talent they like.
A new mock draft from NBA Draft on SI analyst Derek Parker has the Kings selecting Auburn's Johni Broome with the 38th overall pick. Broome, who will turn 23 in July, is one of the best players in college basketball this season.
Broome has averaged 18.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 29 games played this season. His season high came in a rivalry loss against the seventh-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, where he dropped 34 points on 15-for-28 shooting from the field.
Auburn (27-4) finished the regular season as the third-ranked team in Division I basketball. Broome played a major part for the Tigers throughout the season, securing boards and dominating both ends of the court. He's been a consistent contender for the Wooden Award, college basketball's top individual honor.
At 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds, Broome has the size to be effective at the professional level. If the Kings have a talent like him available in the second round, they shouldn't think twice about pulling the trigger.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!