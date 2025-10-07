NBA Executive Names Kings as Potential Trade Suitor for Cavaliers All-Star
The Sacramento Kings are gearing up for their first preseason game against the Toronto Raptors tomorrow, but that doesn't mean the rumor mill is slowing down. Scott Perry has done his best to reshape the roster heading into the offseason, but no big swings were taken in his first year as general manager. Instead, he drafted well and brought in Dennis Schroder to lead the offense and fill in as the starting point guard.
But at the beginning of the offseason, the Kings were connected to almost all of the big-name point guards on the trade market. From Ja Morant to Trae Young, if there was a lead guard available, they were talked about as a fit for Sacramento. That included Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland.
Those murmurs stopped after it was announced that Garland underwent surgery on his toe, and it was never clear how much interest Perry and the Kings actually had, but the fit made sense. The Kings needed a point guard, and Garland certainly fit the bill as a true lead guard.
He averaged 20.6 points, 6.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 47.2% shooting from the field and 40.1% from three last season. Garland is just 25 years old and already a two-time All-Star, who is arguably the best chance at replacing De'Aaron Fox.
Even with the season just days away, an anonymous NBA executive brought up the idea of the Kings trading for Garland again, more so from the Cavaliers side of the deal, but noting that Sacramento was interested earlier in the offseason.
"Sacramento was interested in him before getting Dennis (Schroder) from Detroit. Maybe call them up and see if they want Darius for like Malik (Monk) and salary filler."
Garland has three years left on his deal and is set to make big money for the remainder of his contract. He's owed $39 million next year, $42 million in 2026-27, and $45 million in 2027-28.
It's great that he's under contract for the next few years, but many teams are doing everything they can to keep their books clean going forward. $40ish million a year isn't a terrible deal for Garland, but with the new aprons, the view of contracts is changing quickly around the NBA.
And the Kings seem thrilled so far with the addition of Schroder. Everyone around training camp is praising his leadership and steady presence. He's not an All-Star like Garland, but he is making only $14 million this season compared to Garland's $39 million.
But Schroder has gone back and forth over the last few seasons as a starter and reserve gaurd. If the Kings did want to make a big splash and bring in Garland, they could easily slot Schroder to the backup point guard role, especially if Monk and other guards are moved in the deal.
It seems unlikely at this point in the offseason and early days of the season, but it's worth keeping an eye on as the trade deadline approaches. Garland is set to miss the start of the season as he continues his recovery, which will give the Cavaliers a look at what the roster looks like without him. Perry seems to be waiting for the perfect move to come along to jumpstart the rebuild, and only time will tell if Garland is that next big domino to fall.