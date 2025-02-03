Klay Thompson Likened Luka Doncic Trade to Another Shocking NBA Move in First Reaction
The Dallas Mavericks secured one of last offseason's top players when they signed Klay Thompson after his departure from the Golden State Warriors. Thompson chose the Mavericks over other teams in part because of the opportunity to play with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving and go for a title following their championship run last season.
That opportunity is now gone as just partway into Thompson's first season with the Mavericks, Dallas traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. Though Thompson only played with Doncic for part of one season, he addressed the trade following the Mavericks' 144-101 blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
“I wish Luka the best," Thompson told the media on Sunday. "It was a joy to play with him in those 22 games we were together, but we’re obviously going to welcome AD with open arms…It’s the nature of the business, obviously you have to be professional with all things in front of you. I look forward to keeping the goal the same…”
When asked, Thompson compared the trade to when LeBron James left the Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in 2010, a blockbuster decision free agency decision that also brought massive implications to both teams and the league as a whole.
Thompson was similarly been a part of a massive move when Kevin Durant signed with the Warriors in 2016, adding to their already stacked team. With the signing of Durant, the Warriors went on to win two NBA Finals and further cemented themselves as a dynasty.
Like Doncic, Thompson also had to pay a heartfelt goodbye over the summer when he departed from the Warriors after 13 years and his entire career to that point with Golden State. Unlike Doncic though, Thompson had his choice to leave in free agency and was not shocked by the change. Until late last night, Doncic thought that he would spend his entire career with the Mavericks.