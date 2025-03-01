Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson Set to Make Season Debut Friday Night vs. Grizzlies
Robinson hasn't played this season as he recovered from offseason ankle surgery.
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is set to make his season debut on Friday night in Memphis against the Grizzlies, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Charania first reported on Thursday that Robinson was aiming to make his debut on the team's two-game road trip this weekend.
Robinson has not played this season due to recovery from offseason ankle surgery.
In 31 games last season, which included 21 starts, Robinson averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest.
The Knicks and Grizzlies are set to tip at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night from Memphis.
