Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson to Make Season Debut This Weekend

Robinson has been out all season following offseason surgery on his left ankle.

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is set to make his season debut this weekend.
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is set to make his season debut this weekend. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is expected to make his season debut on a two-game road trip this weekend against Memphis and Miami, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Robinson has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies and could play. If not against Memphis, Robinson will play Sunday against the Miami Heat.

Robinson has not played this season as he recovered from offseason surgery on his left ankle. He is expected to slide into the starting lineup alongside Karl-Anthony Towns to provide much-needed help in the frontcourt.

In 31 games last season for New York, including 21 starts, Robinson averaged 5.6 points and 8.5 rebounds.

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

