Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson to Make Season Debut This Weekend
Robinson has been out all season following offseason surgery on his left ankle.
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is expected to make his season debut on a two-game road trip this weekend against Memphis and Miami, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Robinson has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies and could play. If not against Memphis, Robinson will play Sunday against the Miami Heat.
Robinson has not played this season as he recovered from offseason surgery on his left ankle. He is expected to slide into the starting lineup alongside Karl-Anthony Towns to provide much-needed help in the frontcourt.
In 31 games last season for New York, including 21 starts, Robinson averaged 5.6 points and 8.5 rebounds.
