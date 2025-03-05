Knicks Fan Spike Lee Gets Jimmy Butler’s Game-Worn Jersey After Warriors Win at MSG
The New York Knicks hosted the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, and plenty of stars were in attendance to watch Steph Curry & Co. take on the hometown team.
Actress Alexandra Daddario was in the building, as was basketball legend Sue Bird. Common and Jennifer Hudson got up close and personal with the action on the court.
And of course, there was Spike Lee.
The most notorious Knicks fan at the Garden was in his spot, and after the game, shared a nice moment with newly minted Warriors star Jimmy Butler. Butler gave Lee the jersey off of his back, no washing needed.
It would have been fun if Lee handed over his glasses or some other piece of his look to complete the trade, but maybe that can happen at the premier of his next movie if Butler is in attendance.