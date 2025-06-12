SI

Bulls Deny Knicks Permission to Speak With Billy Donovan

The list continues to grow as the Knicks continue to strike out on sitting head coaches.

Donovan has coached in Chicago since 2020
The New York Knicks have been denied permission to speak with Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan about the franchise's coaching vacancy, according to a report from Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson.

According to Johnson, the Bulls value Donovan's coaching acumen, communication skills and ability to connect with players and members of the organization.

The Bulls are now added to the growing list of teams who refuse to allow the Knicks to speak with their sitting head coach. The Knicks have reached out to Minnesota about Chris Finch, Houston about Ime Udoka, Dallas about Jason Kidd, and Atlanta about Quin Snyder. Not a single franchise has granted the Knicks permission to discuss their head coaching vacancy.

Where the Knicks go from here remains to be seen.

