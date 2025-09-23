Knicks' Josh Hart Can’t Conceal Injury He’s Already Playing Through This Season
Josh Hart injured the ring finger on his shooting hand during the 2025 NBA playoffs. He played through the injury and then had surgery to fix the finger in the offseason.
On Tuesday Hart showed up to Knicks media day with his finger not looking any better and the guard revealed that he had re-aggravated the surgically repaired appendage recently. Rather than take care of it now he'll try to get through the season with the injury and try to fix it again next summer.
"I don't want to go into too much detail," said Hart with a laugh, "but obviously I got a procedure on it then kind of re-aggravated it somewhat recently. So I'll probably just rock out with a splint this season and try to fix it again next summer."
Considering there are four full weeks until the regular season begins and the playoffs don't start until the middle of April, which is just under seven months away, you'd think most people would try and fix the injury now, but Hart has only missed seven games since he was acquired by the Knicks in early 2023.
Hart played a career-high 37.6 minutes per game last season. You'd think with new head coach Mike Woodson replacing Thom Thibodeau Hart wouldn't need to play through something like this, but obviously he disagrees.