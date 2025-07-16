Knicks' Josh Hart Undergoes Procedure to Repair Playoff Injury
Josh Hart's game as an NBA player is centered around energy and an absolutely relentless physicality. It turns out that style has consequences.
On Wednesday, the New York Knicks announced Hart had undergone a procedure to address a finger injury he suffered during the team's deep postseason run this past season. He will resume basketball activities later this summer, the team also announced.
Hart, 30, led the NBA in minutes per game during the regular season, averaging 37.6 minutes per night under the reign of since-fired head coach Tom Thibodeau. He averaged 35.7 minutes per contest during the Knicks' deep playoff run, averaging 11.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference finals.
Hart is a critical part of the team as constructed, and the Knicks need him fully healthy to compete again next season under newly-hired head coach Mike Brown. With the conference open for the taking, New York fans should be glad Hart is getting his issues dealt with ahead of season tipoff.