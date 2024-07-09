Knicks' Mikal Bridges Shared His Emotional Reaction to Trade From Nets
Mikal Bridges' trade from the Brooklyn Nets to the New York Knicks was one of the most shocking, unexpected moves of the NBA offseason— for fans and for Bridges himself, who did not ask to be traded, according to Nets general manager Sean Marks.
On Tuesday, the forward was introduced as a Knick to the media and was asked how he feels about getting traded by Brooklyn. Bridges' response was emotional and sincere, shedding light onto the human side of these transactions.
"It's tough, man," Bridges said. "I feel like, it's my third team now and wherever I go I always feel like I build pretty good relationships. And it's never see to go, you know? It was tough, you know. I got a lot of relationships I built over there. My teammates, the organization, everybody, the staff. A year and a half I was there and you know me. I talk to everybody. I'm going to be pretty close to everybody.
"It's sad, man. I'm going to miss everybody. I'm still in the East so I guess I get to see them four times."
Bridges began his career with the Phoenix Suns and quickly established himself as a reliable option on both ends of the court before he was traded to Brooklyn as part of the Kevin Durant trade. Last season he averaged 19.6 points on 43.6% shooting from the floor but failed to lead the Nets to the postseason.
How he adjusts to a new team and role, again, will be a big storyline for the next NBA season. Instead of being tabbed as the leading man for a team with few expectations, Bridges will be stepping in alongside MVP candidate Jalen Brunson for a Knicks team with eyes on a championship.
Perhaps Bridges has finally found his forever home alongside his former Villanova teammates. Or perhaps he'll be traded in a few seasons yet again. But based on the above clip, no matter what happens Bridges will build relationships with all he comes across.