The NBA season has been suspended for over a month. Let's check in with some of New York's Knickerbockers via social media during these uncertain times.

Multiple Knicks players are continuing to give back to their communities during this pandemic.

RJ Barrett has donated $250,000 in meals and personal protective equipment in New York and his home country, Canada.

Julius Randle is teaming up with JBL to provide headphones for New York City students to use while they continue their virtual learning.

Elfrid Payton has donated 10,000 masks to medical workers on the front lines.

Kevin Knox and his family created a video thanking and cheering on the first responder in New York. It also featured a Tik Tok dance at the end, you know that Tik Tok dance that everyone is doing.

While no basketball was actually being played, this past week has been pretty busy for the basketball community. April 27 was the WNBA Draft. Fellow New York basketball squad, the Liberty, held the first overall pick and drafted Sabrina Ionescu. RJ Barrett sent her a video message welcoming her to the Big Apple.

Barrett didn't just welcome the first overall pick, he also welcomed former Duke Blue Devil, Leonna Odom to New York, who was selected in the second round.

The other big basketball event of this past week was the premiere of ESPN's The Last Dance. Just like many of us hoops fans, players took to Twitter to share their excitement about the ten-part documentary.

Damyean Dotson has been streaming a handful of different video games on Twitch throughout the past few weeks.

Like many of us during this quarantine, Julius Randle is testing out his Tik Tok skills. (Don't lie I know you have thought about downloading the app)

As you can see he is dancing to Drake's Toosie Slide. I think it looks pretty good, but I'm not sure how Bobby Portis feels about it, check out his comment on the video.

Maybe he used crying emojis because he thinks it's that great of a dance...maybe.