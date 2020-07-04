Knicks Prospect Breakdown: Josh Green

My 2020 NBA Draft Profiles:

-

Josh Green is a 6'6", 210 pound wing from the University of Arizona who averaged 12 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 42.4% shooting from the floor in 28.6 minutes per game in his freshman season. Green hit 36.1% of his three-point attempts - but only took 2.8 per game on average.

Green projects as someone who would easily be able to fit into the average NBA roster due to his ability to play within his game as a "3 & D" wing. Despite the low volume, Green's three-point shot should still translate to the league because of the soft touch with which he shoots the ball. I don't see Green as becoming an efficient volume shooter in the league, but his touch and ability to shoot from deep should force defenses to, at the least, close out on him.

He seems to have a good feel for the game overall, as displayed by his willingness and ability to make behind the back passes or use dribble moves to get his way into taking a floater (a shot he could benefit from settling for less). I wouldn't want Green as a primary creator for my offense, but rather first looking to attack the rim or initiate a pick and roll. As a finisher, Green flashes ability to convert at the rim but has issues controlling his body and finishing through contact; some time in an NBA weight room would certainly help him out in this department.

Josh Green, on defense, demonstrates solid footwork and an ability to "guess" what his match-up will be doing. He's able to put his athleticism to good use, especially when making quick turns or defending on the ball. His 6'10"+ wingspan enables him to make plays on the defensive end in passing lanes, but he could use some improvement in regards to his positioning.

I don’t believe that Josh Green would be worth the Knicks’ lottery selection in this year‘s draft, but new assistant general manager Walt Perrin is known to not be afraid to trade up if a prospect he likes slips in the draft. If the Knicks were able to utilize their two non-lottery selections and wind up with a mid to late first round pick, I would see Green as worth the selection due to his ability to contribute to a contending team without the ball in his hands.

His ability to be a 3 & D guy at the NBA level is one that I would buy stock in - just because I don’t think he’ll succeed as a team his primary or secondary initiator doesn’t mean that he can’t contribute greatly off the bench as a strong member of the secondary unit.

Green’s shooting ability would directly benefit the likes of RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson, as the two often struggled with last year’s team’s lack of spacing on the floor. his defensive ability makes him an asset to any team, especially if his potential on that end of the floor can be realized. Overall, I’m not enamored with Josh Green as a prospect - but I do think that if you fell far enough in the draft, I wouldn’t be able to resist at least trying to acquire a pick with which to select him.