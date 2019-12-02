It's not like you couldn't see it coming.

There have seemingly been three types of Knick games this season: games where the Knicks play well for most of the night but come up short in the end, games where the Knicks come out flat and are never in it, and games the Knicks play against Dallas.

Those Mavs wins now stand out in the best and worst way, both for what they represent about the team's capabilities and its failings. Maybe the fan base collectively and unwittingly sold its soul for those two victories before the season started, and this is what is left. Either way, it's been a while since things seemed so dour.

The players know it too. In the locker room after the game, as Taj Gibson was lamenting the fact that his team was once again in it and didn't have the muscle memory or maturity to pull it out, he joked that "the bandwagon is empty."

He also doesn't care. For fans looking for signs of hope where seemingly none exist, they can be thankful Gibson is here. He was unwavering in his assessment that the Knicks have a tight locker room and a coach the team still has confidence in, despite the fact that his seat remains toasty. His message thus far remains unwavering: "Stay solid, don't listen to the outside noise."

That noise only gets louder with each additional loss, as New York's record now stands at 4-16 on the year. On a night where they once again defended well for much of the game and moved the ball just enough on offense to keep the Celtics defense off balance, they couldn't come up with the necessary plays to bring it home, getting outscored 27-13 over the final nine minutes that included turnovers on four consecutive possessions.

As far as what the Knicks need to do to change course, Gibson's sentiments are no secret, and have been echoed throughout the fan base all season long. In speaking about what needs to happen in the last five minutes of a close game, the Knicks elder statesman didn't mince words: "We just have to be a little bit more aware, be a little bit more physical...it's the tipping point when the game gets more serious. We have to learn to execute."

That didn't happen tonight, and New York lost again in predictable fashion. Fizdale confirmed after the game that on an afternoon when the Knicks led for most of the way, turnovers are what did them in:

As they say, it's always something.

The real shame of it, as has also been the case many times this season, is that the flaws of those last five minutes overshadowed what was a positive night in many ways. Once again, several young Knicks provided the bright spots.

Following a first quarter back strain for Frank Ntilikina that left him unavailable for the rest of the night, Dennis Smith Jr. played 38 minutes and put forth his most complete effort of the season. The rust that has so clearly plagued him for much of the year was shaken off that much more. He had 17 points on only 11 shots, including two 3-pointers on a jumper that looks night and day from earlier this season.

Best of all, he had seven dimes to only two turnovers, and until the Celtics turned it on late, he ran the offense in a way we haven't yet seen this year. After the game, he had some words that would make Joel Embiid proud, saying the Knicks needed to continue to focus on the process and not let the results get them down.

Kevin Knox, after a forgettable early stint in which he started in place of an injured Marcus Morris and had zero points and two fouls, looked alive in the second half. Finishing with 11 points and five rebounds was nice, but not as impressive as his two blocks which were indicative of an improved effort on defense all game long.

And of course, there was RJ Barrett. Along with Julius Randle, he led the team with 13 free throw attempts (he made eight - not great, but you'll take it for now). He once again displayed a craftiness around the rim that can't be taught. His first 20 games, despite the inconsistency, have to be considered a resounding success.

The Knicks first 20, on the other hand, cannot. They have finished their second 10-game benchmark with the same result as their first: two wins, eight losses. For what it's worth though, the coach sees improvement over the last 10, saying after the game that the Knicks are "a better team."

At least one player agrees. When I told RJ Barrett what his coach had to say, he agreed wholeheartedly. "We all feel that we're knocking on the door. Almost every game we're right there, just got to get over the hump. Like coach said, we're definitely a better basketball team and we're going to continue to get better."

Barrett is 19 and was just starting to play organized ball when Gibson first broke in with the Bulls. When the Knicks had their summer strikeout followed by what many perceived to be a last ditch salvage effort, the most optimistic among us hoped that these vets were acquired precisely for moments like this.

Thus far, those signings haven't made a dent in the win loss record on which they will ultimately be judged, raising legitimate questions about the path this team takes moving forward, and more importantly, who will still be with them by the time they reach the finish line.

For right now though, perhaps Gibson and the other vets are helping hold the fort for a young core that fans have to hope will look back on these struggles one day and laugh.

That feels a million miles away at the moment to just about everyone...except maybe those in the locker room.

Hopefully, that's enough.