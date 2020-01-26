Knicks-Nets Rivalry Game Takes a Back Seat to Tragic Kobe Bryant News

NEW YORK — Madison Square Garden was buzzing as usual prior to what should have been a rivalry matchup of the two cross-town New York teams, albeit it with their recent struggles.

The buzz was different, however, and how could it not be?

Following the shocking news that rocked the NBA on Sunday afternoon of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna’s tragic deaths in a helicopter accident outside of Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, the entire NBA and sports world at large has been reeling.

The scene at Madison Square Garden was much of the same, where players were granted privacy to mourn before the game in lieu of their usual press availability, and Knicks head coach Mike Miller delivered a simple, 30-second statement during his pregame press conference.

“The Knicks organization is in mourning over today’s tragic event involving Kobe Bryant," Miller said. "He was not only a basketball icon, but a global icon, and someone that many in our locker room hold in high regard. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the Laker family as well.”

The Nets' Kyrie Irving, who was close with Bryant, left the building before the game even began.

Meanwhile, in the arena, purple and gold replaced the usual blue and orange lights in the MSG rafters pregame, and the same treatment was given to the lights outside of MSG. Young fans lined up for autographs while players warmed up like any other night, probably not quite aware of the gravitas of the loss that the basketball community at large experienced just hours prior. And then there were the Knicks players that warmed up, including Taj Gibson and Reggie Bullock, who still stopped to sign autographs for those same kids, maybe giving them a memorable experience on this night like Kobe did for countless others during his time on the court.

“The New York Knicks join with the entire NBA community to mourn today’s sudden and tragic accident that claimed several innocent lives, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his young daughter, Gianna," the team said in a statement released Sunday evening. "We are heartbroken at this incomprehensible loss of life, and send our thoughts and prayers to Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, the Bryant family and the Lakers during this difficult time.”

At the start of the game, the Knicks hosted a 24-second moment of silence timed out by the shot clock. Chants of "KO-BE, KO-BE, KO-BE" rang out from the Garden crowd once the time ran out.

The Nets and Knicks players followed suit, emulating the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets earlier in the day by each taking one 24-second shot clock violation in Bryant's memory.

Bryant's legacy in New York was certainly an interesting one. During one of the worst eras in Knicks history during the 2000s, players like Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and others were often cheered for even more than New York's team themselves, as stars took the opportunity of playing at the World's Greatest Arena against a team that often served as a useful foil for greatness.

Bryant gained a lot of fans in the New York area, averaging 29.9 points per game in 16 career games at the Garden, almost five points higher than his career average. Kobe also held the Garden scoring record of 61 points in a single game before Carmelo Anthony would reclaim it for the Knicks almost five years later with a 62-point outburst. That was absolutely evident by the abnormal pops of purple and gold jerseys in the arena.

Many on Twitter and elsewhere were of the opinion that the league should have called off all games in memory of Kobe today. And yet, the show — including Knicks-Nets — goes on, and perhaps that would be how the ever-competitive Kobe would've wanted it.