Knicks Daily Roundup 2/29/20: Potential Reunion with Carmelo Anthony?

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported today that the Knicks, under incoming president Leon Rose, are expected to have interest in Carmelo Anthony this offseason. Rose has represented Anthony since 2009, and their partnership is only ending now because the soon-to-be Knicks president has to officially end all player relationships before he can assume his new position.

Anthony was asked Thursday by Newsday about this report and said that, “Me and [Rose], we talk multiple times a week. That’s not something we even discuss. I still think it’s still a shock for everybody. When the offseason comes … I got to be careful now because it’s tampering.” SNY's Ian Begley reported that Carmelo still has a great relationship with the owner of the Knicks, James Dolan.

17 years ago today, the jersey of Knicks legend Patrick Ewing was retired. The ceremony took place at Madison Square Garden before a game against the Orlando magic, just a year after Ewing's retirement in 2002. The Knicks posted a video of part of the ceremony on Twitter for those who w̶a̶n̶t̶ need to relive some of the franchise's glory days.

Looking towards the future, the (Westchester) Knicks got a great showing out of point-guard Lamar Peters this Wednesday against the Greensboro Swarm. Peters contributed 19 points (including three 3-pointers), 19 assists, 4 steals. The 19 assists were a Westchester franchise record, and led to the guard getting some recognition by NBA fans across the league.

Forward Iggy Brazdeikis, in the same game, added 34 points (13-19 FG), 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 6 made 3-pointers. Most, if not all, Knicks fans are hoping to see Brazdeikis get called up to play for the Knicks that play home games between at that arena between 7th and 8th Avenue.