AllKnicks
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Knicks Daily Roundup 2/29/20: Potential Reunion with Carmelo Anthony?

Kris Pursiainen

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported today that the Knicks, under incoming president Leon Rose, are expected to have interest in Carmelo Anthony this offseason. Rose has represented Anthony since 2009, and their partnership is only ending now because the soon-to-be Knicks president has to officially end all player relationships before he can assume his new position. 

Anthony was asked Thursday by Newsday about this report and said that, “Me and [Rose], we talk multiple times a week. That’s not something we even discuss. I still think it’s still a shock for everybody. When the offseason comes … I got to be careful now because it’s tampering.” SNY's Ian Begley reported that Carmelo still has a great relationship with the owner of the Knicks, James Dolan.

17 years ago today, the jersey of Knicks legend Patrick Ewing was retired. The ceremony took place at Madison Square Garden before a game against the Orlando magic, just a year after Ewing's retirement in 2002. The Knicks posted a video of part of the ceremony on Twitter for those who w̶a̶n̶t̶  need to relive some of the franchise's glory days. 

Looking towards the future, the (Westchester) Knicks got a great showing out of point-guard Lamar Peters this Wednesday against the Greensboro Swarm. Peters contributed 19 points (including three 3-pointers), 19 assists, 4 steals. The 19 assists were a Westchester franchise record, and led to the guard getting some recognition by NBA fans across the league. 

Forward Iggy Brazdeikis, in the same game, added 34 points (13-19 FG), 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 6 made 3-pointers. Most, if not all, Knicks fans are hoping to see Brazdeikis get called up to play for the Knicks that play home games between at that arena between 7th and 8th Avenue. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks Daily Roundup 2/28: Loss in Philly, Randle Praises Leon Rose

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Friday, February 28

Chris Molicki

The Knicks Lost (Again) But One Thing is Now Overwhelmingly True

Mitchell Robinson's time on the bench should be over after he completely changed the complexity of the Knicks' defense once again.

Alex Wolfe

Knicks Rally Late Again, But Fall 115-106 to the 76ers

Moe Harkless exploded in the third but the Knicks once again couldn't deliver the final blow

Alex Wolfe

Knicks Look to Break Skid Against Injury-Ridden Sixers

The Knicks face the injury-riddled 76ers, but they're not in a position to take anyone lightly right now.

Alex Wolfe

Joel Embiid Ruled Out Against Knicks Tonight

With Ben Simmons already out and Joel Embiid joining the inactive list, what should the Knicks expect tonight in Philadelphia?

Kris Pursiainen

Hornets beat Knicks as big changes loom

The Knicks loss to the Hornets was a minor development compared to what this game could portend for the rest of the season

Jonathan Macri

Leon Rose Set to be Made Knicks Official President This Sunday, March 1st

The Leon Rose tenure in New York has an official start date - what does this mean for the team?

Kris Pursiainen

Circumstances May Benefit Dennis Smith Jr. with Knicks

Everything's conspiring in his favor with Knicks right now

Howard Megdal

RJ Barrett Shines Early, But Knicks Fall to Rockets

The Knicks traveled to Houston to face the Rockets, and despite a solid first quarter from RJ Barrett, fell to James Harden and the Rockets.

Alex Wolfe

by

Howard Megdal

Sources: Leon Rose introduction soon as this week; Thibodeau "90%" likely to be new coach

Leon Rose has been rumored to be taking over the Knicks for weeks. It could become official very soon

Jonathan Macri