LeBron James Trade to Knicks? Odds Include New York in Lakers Deal

LeBron James to the New York Knicks?

The odds seem greatly against such a trade - but there are indeed odds available, in the event that the Los Angeles Lakers involve themselves in a swap of the NBA's biggest star.

New York has already done some moving and shaking to its roster, led by the signing of free agent guard Jalen Brunson. But this is ... next level.

Nevertheless, according to OddsChecker, an on-the-move LeBron James - which means a large "if'' as that would require the Lakers to trade him - would mean the Brooklyn Nets as the favorites to acquire him. His hometown Cleveland Cavaliers are also mentioned, as is another of his former teams, the Miami Heat.

And yes, the list of five possible destinations includes the New York Knicks, who are given +750 odds, or, as the website writes, "an implied 11.8 percent chance.''

Do the oddsmakers in this case have inside information on LeBron? Or are they just drumming up business (and attention) with a speculative chance to bet?

As much as the Knicks have upgraded their talent base in recent days, it is challenging to conjure up the trade package that Los Angeles would find appealing. Indeed, maybe one of the reasons the Nets are listed as favorites is that at least they employ a LeBron-level player in Kevin Durant, who wants out of town.

In the end, the way this league works is this: LeBron James will get traded if he ever asks for that.And odds aside, there is no indication that such an ask is on the horizon.