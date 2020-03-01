The era of Mitchell Robinson is here

NEW YORK - Mitchell Robinson, dressing his seven-foot-tall frame and seven-four wingspan for an early Saturday 5 pm bout against the Chicago Bulls, takes a seat in his locker an hour before tip. Pre-game media availabilities are often blown off by NBA talent, with training tables, shootaround or final notes from coaches preferred with their valuable time. They've already fielded questions hours earlier, and at practice the day before, and at their last game. The routine can get old over 82 games, especially with a losing season in the New York media climate.

Not for Robinson. He's surrounded by microphones, cracking jokes at the beat writers' expense, praising his veteran teammates while deflecting praise towards his stellar play as of late. He tip-toes being charismatic, lighthearted, focused and seasoned more gracefully than any 21-year-old with no collegiate and only a year-and-a-half of professional experience should. And he hasn't even laced up his sneakers yet.

Robinson is at the cusp of stardom, and he is ready for it.

"The trust is definitely there," Damyean Dotson tells SI.com prior to the game. "You get beat, you know Mitch is there to block em' or foul em'."

It's been more block than foul for Robinson, who has shaken off his biggest weak spot after whistle troubles to start the year. His fouls per 100 possessions clocked in at 8.4 in November and has not eclipsed seven since. He's fouled out once in the new year compared to six times in the first three months of the season. Meanwhile, he's swatted 3.1 shots and come away with 1.4 steals per 36 minutes.

Robinson checked in with 4:40 remaining in the first quarter on Saturday, immediately making his presence felt. After dumping in his second lob of the night, Robinson scared away a blistering hot Coby White and shut down the rest of Chicago's offensive possession before being switched out of the play:

"He's played well throughout the season and then there would be maybe a pocket or two where he wouldn't be as effective," head coach Mike Miller said before the game. "Things are coming together. He's playing with such force and such energy out there."

That force is being felt at both ends. Robinson is now one of the premier lob threats in the game, more aggressively hunting opportunities on the pick-and-roll and trying to make something out of nothing on the offensive glass. The result has been double-digit scoring in five out of his last seven outings.

"Defenses are definitely dropping because they're not trying to let Mitch beat them over the top," Dotson said. "If they're not guarding him it's an easy bail out, you just throw it up. He makes the game so much easier. It's kind of automatic, automatic two points. You can just count it."

Dotson also calls Robinson's offensive rebounding "crazy," for good reason:

Robinson put up eight points and two boards in his under-five-minute first quarter stint, just another impact stretch that's become routine. He credits Taj Gibson's season-long mentorship for his development, saying his constant notes has helped the neophyte sharpen aspects of his game, such as screen-setting.

"He's been talking to me, we've been having meetings," Robinson said. "Usually I get in there and kind of lean a little bit here and there. 'Beat the guy to the spot!' he says."

Robinson continued to beat the Bulls to their spots as the game continued, finishing lobs and terrifying driving ball-handlers. This recent stretch of dominance comes with Robinson continually coming off the bench, which coach Miller doesn't plan on changing while it's working in his young center's favor.

"The one thing that has stood out to us is that he plays well with all the groups," Miller said. "He helps the second unit go but he comes in early, he comes in to help at the end with the first group then he stays with the second group."

Robinson has yet to speak a word of disapproval toward his role, even brushing off his Rising Stars Challenge snub. Instead he pivoted to watching his rookie teammate RJ Barrett show out.

Saturday night was Robinson's, however. He finished with a career-high 23 points and ten boards, along with two blocks, a steal and two assists as Madison Square Garden showered him with "M-V-P" chants on a late trip to the free throw line. He showed just how ready he was. It was a performance that Knicks fans could expect nightly one day soon, along with All-Star Games, All-Defensive Team appearances and postseason berths.

"What's been the key for you?" Rebecca Haarlow, the Knicks' sideline reporter, asked Robinson of his recent success at midcourt following the win.

"My teammates."