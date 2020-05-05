AllKnicks
MSG Networks To Air Programming on 1970 Championship

Kris Pursiainen

This week marks the 50th anniversary of the first ever championship in New York Knicks history. The title was won on May 8, 1970 over the Los Angeles Lakers; this Friday will be the anniversary as well as have a full day and night of coverage of the event. MSG Networks will be playing replays of the Finals games from that year, interview specials, and features on players from the title-winning squad. 

The week's programming will include replays of games involving Knick teams from complete different decades - but between those contests, the network will air the interviews and features with and on various players from the 1970 team. The MSG 150 at Home: Knicks 50th Anniversary Special on Friday at 5:00 pm and an interview with Walt Frazier on Thursday at 5:00 pm are two of those features that I, personally, will be tuning in for. A game from the series I'll be looking out for is the decisive game 7 win - obviously by the Knicks. This game is remembered by the entire Knicks fanbase for Willis Reed's return and Walt "Clyde" Frazier's 36 point, 7 rebound, and 19 assist performance. 

The individual player features will all be 30 minutes in length, and each one will focus on one of Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, Dave DeBusschere, Dick Barnett, Bill Bradley, or coach Red Holzman. The games from over the decades that are being re-aired will be ones that include classic comebacks, buzzer beaters, and overall great finishes. 

You can find MSG Networks' official page on the 1970 New York Knicks here. Despite the lack of live sports, it's great that Knicks fans can "get together" and watch re-airings of games.

