MSG Networks to Feature Latrell Sprewell's Best Performances

Kris Pursiainen

MSG Networks has another week of Knicks related programming to keep fans entertained as they self-quarantine. This week's lineup features Latrell Sprewell, a player that Knicks SI's own Jonathan Macri is quite fond of, as shown by his "ode" to Sprewell here.

Tuesday's programming begins at 9 AM, with a 31-point performance from Sprewell at home against the Los Angeles Clippers in March of 1999; this game will be re-aired again at 7:30 PM. At 11 AM and 9:30 PM, Sprewell's Knicks' playoff debut against the Miami Heat will be re-aired: a game in which he scored 22 points as the Knicks won Game 1.

On Wednesday at 1 and 3 PM, the network will show both of Sprewell's back-to-back 31-point games against the Atlanta Hawks in the 1999 NBA Playoffs. The Knicks and Hawks faced off in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and Sprewell scored 31 points in both games 1 and 2. Re-airings will be available to watch at 12 AM and 2 AM, for the night owls who missed the day-time showings.

Thursday begins with a 9 AM showing of Sprewell's 24-point performance in Game 7 of the 2000 Eastern Conference Semifinals, which will be aired again at 7:30 PM later in the night. 11 AM, and 9:30 PM, will bring Knicks fans a 48 point, 7 rebound, 6 assist showing from Sprewell in Milwaukee against the Bucks. 

On Friday, a home win against the Cavaliers from the 2002 season will be shown 1 PM and 2 AM, and Latrell Sprewell's career-high 49-point performance against the Boston Celtics will be shown at 3 PM and 12 AM. At 5 PM, a feature called "Connections" will be aired, with the topic of the show being Latrell Sprewell and Larry Johnson. 

To wrap up the week, Saturday's lineup is simply additional re-airings of games shown earlier in the week. The games will start every two hours, on the hour, beginning at 10 AM with a re-showing of Sprewell's 24-point performance in his Knicks' debut in Orlando. 

