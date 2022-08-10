ESPN Analyst Calls Knicks Reunion Carmelo Anthony's 'Best Option'

Few get the privilege of a second tour at Madison Square Garden. Carmelo Anthony, however, has certainly proved himself worthy of such an honor.

The 19-year veteran lingers on the free agency after partaking in the Los Angeles Lakers' roller-coaster endeavors last season, a year that also saw him earn a spot on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. Six of those seasons (2011-17) were spent with the New York Knicks and while postseason success continued to elude the blue and orange, each of those campaigns featured All-Star appearances and perhaps the Garden's loudest cheers in the new century.

With the Lakers trying to freshen up their roster after last year's disappointing 33-win output, many have closed the door on a return to Los Angeles, even if Anthony proved himself capable of making contributions as he reaches the two-decade mark. His 13.3-point scoring average was a career-low but his .441 success rate from the field was his best output since his penultimate season in New York (2015-16). Though Anthony was unable to keep up the torrid pace he established at the start of the season, he did find a bit of a three-point niche: the 149 he sank last season (on a .375 success rate) were good for the fifth-best of his career.

New York had previously mused about bringing Anthony back for an encore. Now, one of ESPN's top NBA analysts has offered one of the most prominent endorsements yet.

In assessing the situation for the Lakers' unaccounted veterans, Bobby Marks feels like Anthony's "best fit" is none other than the Knicks, whose blissful time with the Brooklyn native ended with a trade to Oklahoma City during the 2017 offseason after Anthony clashed with then-team president Phil Jackson. With a potential roster purge on the way if the Knicks are able to pry Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, Anthony could be a nostalgic yet helpful late-offseason addition, particularly on a roster packed with potential, if not experienced, leaders for the road ahead (i.e. Mitchell and Jalen Brunson).

"Anthony can still help the Lakers but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench. New York has two open roster spots and possibly more if a Donovan Mitchell trade occurs. A return to his former team is Anthony's best option."

Marks also suggests that fellow lingering Laker Wayne Ellington could be another name the Knicks could keep an eye on in the event of a Mitchell-induced depletion.

While the Knicks' three-point shooting was fairly successful last season (13.2 makes per game, tied for eighth in the Association with Boston), the team could use some help as the path to Brunson and maybe Mitchell was paved with purges of some of their more notable deep-ball artists either lingering in more trade discussions (i.e. Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and record-holder Evan Fournier) or having already departed (Alec Burks, Kemba Walker, Taj Gibson). Anthony's experience could also, again, prove invaluable for a high-octane group packed to the brim with potential, one that would allow him to not be overworked, unlike the modern Lakers, who sputtered after Anthony was thrust into excess minutes by numerous injuries.

Time will tell if an Anthony reunion gains any momentum.