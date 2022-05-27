Mavs' Loss - With Frank Ntilikina - Ends Weird Knicks NBA Finals Streak

Frank Ntilikina's elimination at the hands of the Golden State Warriors frees the Knicks from one of the NBA's most unusual streaks.

With their team's last NBA Finals appearance coming in 1999, New York Knicks fans feel like it has been an eternity since they had any orange and blue representation in the fight for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

In reality, however, the Knicks had a "careful what you wish for" style of keeping up appearances in the Finals: as pointed out by Deadspin, a former Knick had appeared on the court in each of the last 40 editions. In fact, an ex-Manhattanite had appeared in all but one matchup, the 1981 series between Boston and Houston, though two of the victorious Celtics, Eric Fernsten and Gerald Henderson, would play for New York later in their careers.

Ntilikina as a Dallas Maverick Ntilikina with the Knicks JR Smith (L) previously fulfilled the streak's requirements with Cleveland

But as the league celebrates its diamond anniversary, the streak ended with a thud on Thursday night: the last on-court representative capable of keeping the streak alive saw his championship dreams end in San Francisco, as Frank Ntilikina's Dallas Mavericks fell to the Golden State Warriors by a 120-110 final, ending their Western Conference Finals visit after five games.

Ntilikina, the Knicks' first-round pick from the 2017 draft, became a footnote of unusual basketball history in the midst of his first season in Dallas. He served as a reserve during the Mavericks' semifinal run and scored a postseason career-best six points in the final loss to Golden State.

Those desperate enough to keep this streak alive, alas, have a few slivers of hope to cling to thanks to some off-court names: Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson, for example, fulfilled the same role with the Knicks under Mike D'Antoni (2008-12). Further hope lingers in the case of Miami Heat assistant coach Anthony Carter, who played 19 games with the Knicks in 2011. The Heat, also led by president and former Knicks head coach Pat Riley, are down 3-2 in their Eastern Conference Finals set against Boston, the winner advance to face Golden State.

The 2022 NBA Finals will begin on Thursday, June 2 in San Francisco (9 p.m. ET, ABC).