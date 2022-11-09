The Brooklyn Nets will host their crosstown rivals, the New York Knicks, at Barclays Center in the first of four meetings on Wednesday night.

In the first of four metropolitan battles, the Brooklyn Nets (4-7) will host the New York Knicks (5-5) in an Eastern Conference battle Wednesday night.

The two teams have been polar opposites up to this point of the season, with the Knicks seemingly staying out of the spotlight through ten games, while the Nets have been a bit of a whirlwind thanks to issues on and off the court.

Here are two things to look out for in this crosstown match-up ...

Will Randle, Knicks, Continue Hot Streak from Deep?

Asked for the reason behind the Knicks' offensive outburst in Monday's win in Minnesota, Jalen Brunson had three answers.

"Julius Randle, Julius Randle, and Julius Randle," Brunson said with a smile.

Randle drilled eight three-pointers in the win, tying a career-high, which ignited a three-point barrage after they allowed the Boston Celtics to hit a franchise-best 27 on Saturday.

Ten three-pointers in the first quarter set a new Knicks record for a single period, with half of those coming from Randle.

“He shot them tonight, and they were all pretty," Brunson credited the forward. "He was big-time for us tonight. It was a big game for him, and he kind of got our energy going.”

“I think guys were just playing free and fun," Randle said. "The other part of that is guys were playing free and not second-guessing themselves. If it’s open, shoot it, and create for each other.”

Does Cam Reddish Stay in Starting Lineup?

Earning two consecutive starts, including the win in Minnesota, third-year forward Cam Reddish will look to continue that run on Wednesday.

Reddish received notable playing time down the stretch, posting a plus/minus of +19 in just 15 minutes, while making things tough for 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey defensively, who shot 10-of-29 from the field.

“He was very good,” Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said of Reddish's Friday outing. “(He had) overall hustle, length, running the floor, moving without the ball, a lot of good plays.”

Averaging 7.8 points and 1.8 rebounds and shooting over 40 percent from deep in 21 minutes per contest, the former Atlanta forward has made an impact on both ends of the floor.

“I tried to go out there, make as much of an impact as I could,” Reddish said of the Philadelphia showing. “Defensively, I tried to do a good job on Maxey. … I just tried to use my length, my size, try to be tough on him to get shots off. Obviously, he’s super-fast, so I had to give him a little bit of a cushion.”

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.