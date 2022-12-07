Knicks vs. Hawks: How & Who to Watch as New Rotation Takes Over

The new-look New York Knicks hit the national airwaves to take on an old enemy on Wednesday night.

The New York Knicks are channeling their inner Goldilocks: they're willing to try anything until it's just right.

That appears to be the case as the team prepares to go forth with a new nine-man rotation, a plan that's set to continue when the Atlanta Hawks come in to conclude a four-game stretch at Madison Square Garden. New York has apparently sidelined Derrick Rose and former Atlanta first-rounder Cam Reddish as they seek to form their first winning streak since Nov. 15-16.

They did take down some elite competition to get to this point, introducing the new nine-man set in a sloppy yet successful 92-81 over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday evening. New York allowed a season-low in scoring and earned its first win at MSG since Nov. 11. As for Atlanta, they sit directly behind the Cavs in the current NBA standings, though they've dropped four of their past six, including a 121-114 decision to Oklahoma City on Monday.

New York and Atlanta previously did battle on Nov. 2 in Manhattan, with the Hawks emerging victorious with a 112-99 victory.

What: Atlanta Hawks (13-11) @ New York Knicks (11-13)

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

When/Watch: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App, MSG/MSG Go

Who's Favored: NYK -2

Keep An Eye On: Miles McBride

Apparently entrenched in the New York lineup with the relative exile of Reddish and Rose, McBride has earned praise for his defense, playing a major role in holding Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland in check during Sunday's successful slog. New York is plus-21 with McBride on the floor over the past seven and he has gotten a chance to showcase his offensive talents during stints with the Knicks' Westchester-based G League group, averaging 22.5 points and nine assists.

Teammate Immanuel Quickley previously praised McBride's ability to invade opposing passing lanes at the beginning of the year, to which head coach Tom Thibodeau concurred.

"His gift is his defense, physicality," Thibodeau said of McBride. "(He also has) competitiveness, anticipation, seeing things early.”

The Knicks certainly McBride will continue to make his prescience felt: Atlanta is averaging just over 118 points over his last three games.

Hawk to Watch: Trae Young

One of New York's greatest rivalries resumes on Wednesday, as Young faces off against the furious faithful of Madison Square Garden. Granted, it's not much of a rivalry yet considering that Young has emerged victorious in almost every major meeting. But he enters this game facing what's likely been the strongest bit of scrutiny in his professional career to date.

In addition to a bit of a shooting slump (39 percent from the field in his last four games), Young's reported feud with Hawks boss Nate McMillan has hovered over what's been a strong start for an Atlanta group looking to avoid another Play-In Tournament. That also doesn't account for the Hawks' injury issues, which have lost John Collins and De'Andre Hunter. Young has managed to keep pace with his facilitation duties in the meantime, averaging a dozen assists over his last four.

With two teams facing off at a crossroads, Young has either a brilliant, nationally-recognized opportunity to get the Hawks back on track ... or finally give on to a hungry fanbase no doubt ready to pounce on further Georgia heartbreak.

