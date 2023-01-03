Knicks Injury Report: Obi Toppin Upgraded, Yet Doubtful, RJ Barrett Still Out vs. Spurs

Obi Toppin is inching toward a return but the New York Knicks will have to go without RJ Barrett again when the San Antonio Spurs come to town.

Still working off the aftershocks of a severed five-game losing streak, the New York Knicks are tantalizingly closer to getting back to full strength.

Obi Toppin (knee) enjoyed a bit of upgrade on the team's injury report for Wednesday's showdown against the San Antonio Spurs (7 p.m. ET, MSG). While Toppin is still labeled as doubtful for a Wednesday return, it's the first game where he hasn't been automatically ruled out since originally sustaining the injury in Dec. 7's win over Atlanta.

Toppin has missed the last 13 games after an on-court collision with Aaron Holiday of the Hawks. His minutes in the post have been occupied by Jericho Sims as the team opts to use three centers (joining Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein) while he heals. While trade rumors linger around Toppin's Knicks career, he has averaged a career-best 3.8 rebounds and has hit a career-best 82 percent from the foul line and and 35 percent from three-point range.

Elsewhere in the Knicks' ailment list, RJ Barrett (lacerated finger) remains out, set to miss his fourth consecutive game. Jalen Brunson returned just in time for the Knicks' Sunday win over Phoenix, as the team was unexpectedly missing both Barrett and Derrick Rose, the latter being a late scratch due to a left knee contusion. The injuries to Barrett, Rose, and Brunson have forced the Knicks to end Evan Fournier's long exile, as the veteran has earned entry into each of the last three contest after missing nearly two full months on the bench.

