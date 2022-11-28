'My Comparison': Ja Morant Revels in Matchup vs. Knicks' Derrick Rose

Morant and Rose, the latter currently repping the New York Knicks, share a special Grind City connection.

A pair of brief, yet memorable, Memphis legends did battle on Sunday. Though far from the New Daisy Theatre, they nonetheless found a renowned venue to settle their score.

Of course, Ja Morant and Derrick Rose don't have much of a rivalry, nor do the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks, their respective current employers. In fact, Morant took time after the game to thank Rose for giving him a platform to shine in the modern NBA, a trek that began during the Knick's single season with the University of Memphis college basketball team.

“He really made it to where people believe in guys like me," Morant said of Rose's impact. "Coming in, athletic guards, I felt like he was pretty much the one who kind of made it more famous. With how acrobatic his finish is, his touch around the rim, and how explosive he was."

Sunday's game saw Morant put the V in MVP much like Rose did in 2011 with Chicago: with 27 points, 14 assists, and 11 rebounds, Morant earned his first triple-double of the season and even put in the winning basket, recovering from a Mitchell Robinson rejection, for the Grizzlies' 127-123 triumph. Rose played 12 minutes in defeat, scoring six points in his first game back since leaving the prior weekend's loss in Phoenix with a toe injury.

Even though Morant and Rose have faced off several times before Sunday, Morant couldn't help but be a little starstruck in facing his Memphis idol.

"Coming in, he was my comparison. It’s crazy to be out there on the floor sharing a court with him.”

Rose was a bit of a sticking point in Morant's postgame plans; the Murray State alum wanted to gift his game jersey to the veteran but there was some worthy competition: Morant's father Tee.

"Honestly it was crazy. It was the first time (Tee) ever asked for my jersey after the game," Morant said with a smile. "It was kind of awkward. I had already planned to give it to D-Rose. At first, I told him I had already given it away, man. He was like, ‘Ughh.’”

Morant has a chance to build an everlasting impact on Memphis basketball, currently in the midst of his fourth season. Just as Rose guided the Tigers to a jaw-dropping 38 victories en route to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament final (wins later vacated due to issues surrounding Rose's eligibility), Morant has taken the Grizzlies to lofty heights somewhat new to Memphis hardwood fans.

En route to his first All-Star appearance and All-NBA Second Team honors last season, Morant guided the Grizzlies to a franchise-record-tying 56 wins which eventually won him a contract extension worth a guaranteed $193 million.

Could an eventual union in the Home of the Blues be in tune? The Knicks (9-11) have reportedly expressed interest in moving both Rose and Immanuel Quickley as they work through a surplus in the backcourt, though numerous injuries (including Rose's) might cause a delay in those talks.

Memphis (12-8) has managed to get by without the services of sharpshooter Desmond Bane, who ironically is also missing time with a toe injury. As they try to break through past the Western Conference Final round, however, the Grizzlies will likely look for depth wherever they can.

Rose and the Knicks return to action on Tuesday night when they battle the Pistons for the third time this season (7 p.m. ET, MSG).

