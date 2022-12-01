Knicks Assign Miles McBride, Jericho Sims to Westchester

McBride and Sims had fallen of the New York Knicks' rotation after several returns to the rotation.

The New York Knicks announced that center Miles McBride and guard Jericho Sims have been assigned to the team's G League affiliate in Westchester on Thursday. Each will be available for the Westchester Knicks' Thursday night showdown against College Park, Atlanta's affiliate, in Bridgeport, CT (7 p.m. ET, MSG).

Both McBride and Sims, second-round additions during the 2021 draft, were struggling to carve roles in the NBA club's rotation over the first quarter of the season. Sims managed to take advantage of expanded opportunities when Mitchell Robinson missed time with a knee injury, notably averaging 8.2 rebounds and 7.2 points during the Knicks' recent five-game road trip.

But once Robinson returned, head coach Tom Thibodeau hinted that he wasn't interested in using three centers in his lineup. Sims played only 18 minutes in the last four games and was held out of Sunday and Wednesday's games entirely.

“I think he earned his time last year, played really well the second half of last season,” Thibodeau said of Sims' performance. “(He) came in, spent a lot of time here this summer, ready to go. We threw him in in the Minnesota game; played terrific. So, getting a lot better each and every day. (He) puts a lot into it, high energy, very athletic. So, I think he’ll continue to grow.”

Sims played three games with Westchester last season, averaging 14 points and 11.7 rebounds.

McBride, on the other hand, is no stranger to the trip to and from the G League, sent down and recalled from the team on eight different occasions. He played six games for Westchester, averaging 27.7 points and 11.2 assists. His finest performance with the big club this season came in Nov. 20's loss in Phoenix, which saw him score nine points on 4-of-6 shooting. Like Sims, McBride saw an uptick in minutes thanks to injuries, namely those of Immanuel Quickley and Cam Reddish.

The NBA's Knicks return to action on Saturday afternoon when the Dallas Mavericks visit (12:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

