Can Knicks Make an Evan Fournier Trade Work?

Evan Fournier hasn't touched the floor for the New York Knicks in the last 11 games. How can the team unload his pricey contract?

Trading a former Orlando sharpshooter might require some extra magic from the New York Knicks' front office.

Little more needs to be said about Evan Fournier's relative exile from the Madison Square Garden hardwood. Frankly, little can be said, as Fournier hasn't checked into any of the Knicks' past 11 games, even remaining buried during blowout efforts (i.e. Saturday's 21-point loss to Dallas). Considering Fournier began the year as the Knicks' primary shooting guard, that's quite the downfall in an alarmingly quick period, especially for a player who is due over $36 million guaranteed over the next two seasons.

A new report from Fred Katz of The Athletic hints that the Knicks have begun the process of trying to move Fournier, but it might take some sacrifices on their end. New York is reportedly unwilling to attach any yield from its first-round draft pick cabinet which would force them to attach a veteran contributor ... both from the newly-installed nine-man rotation and those left behind.

As it stands, Fournier, Cam Reddish, and Derrick Rose have slipped out of head coach Tom Thibodeau's system and would be up for relocating, while the jury is still out on Immanuel Quickley. The third-year fan favorite has been a staple off the bench this season but has had his name floated in hypothetical trade discussions while spelling both Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes.

Katz says that while Quickley, due for a fourth-year extension next season, could still be floated as the headliner of his own trade, the Knicks might have to include him as part of a Fournier deal due to declining demand for both Reddish and Rose. The 34-year-old Rose has noticeably declined in coming off the bench while Reddish, formerly of the Atlanta Hawks, briefly played his way into the opening five before landing back on the bench. Reddish will be a restricted free agent next summer after the Knicks declined his rookie extension.

Even as Reddish's reps have now actively sought out a trade, getting back anything in the neighborhood of what the Knicks gave up for Reddish ... a first-round choice and Kevin Knox ... would be, as Katz puts it, "slim." In these dealings, the Knicks have made it clear that they'd like some form of return, especially if it means taking on an uglier contract for Fournier or parting ways with Quickley.

Removing Fournier's contract from the books, which wouldn't even fully open the Knicks' pocketbook come next offseason (as there are simply too many guaranteed contracts going around New York), should be among the Knicks' trade deadline goals before February, but it may come in the form of Quickley, who appears to be the team's ultimate veteran sacrifice as it stands. Management might also have to swallow its pride when it comes to the draft pick surplus, but that's probably another conversation entirely.

In the meantime, the Knicks (11-13) return to action on Wednesday night against the aforementioned Hawks (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).

