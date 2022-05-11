Skip to main content

Knicks Prospect Rokas Jokubaitis Wins EuroLeague Rising Star Trophy

Previous winners of the award include Luka Doncic, Ricky Rubio and Danilo Gallinari.

The EuroLeague unveiled FC Barcelona's Rokas Jokubaitis as the winner of its 2021-22 Rising Star competition, as the 21-year-old point guard - whose rights are held by the New York Knicks - became the first Lithuanian-born player to hoist the trophy.

Jokubaitis averaged 7.2 points and 2.8 assists over 35 contests with Barca, which is set to partake in the EuroLeague Final Four in Belgrade later this month. His three-point shooting could put him in rare company, as his .595 success rate (25 of 42) is tops among players with at least one attempt per game. Jokubaitis has an opportunity to become just the second qualified EuroLeague player to shoot at least 60 percent from beyond the arc. Barca will battle Real Madrid in the semifinal round on May 19. Jokubaitis is in the midst of his fourth EuroLeague season.

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 1.39.20 PM
1231384508
1204030732.jpg.0

With permission from his European team, Jokubaitis played in three NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas last season, averaging 6.3 points over three games (9.7 minutes per game). He sank 7-of-10 shots from the field including 3-of-5 from three-point range.

"From a few practices that I had with the Knicks in Vegas, I can bring this calmness, controlling the tempo at the point guard position, bring some cold-mind, to tell my teams where to go, what do we have to be better, to be a second coach on the court.," Jokubaitis said in August, per the New York Post. "Playing in this system, I’ll need some time. I think I’d improve and will improve. We’ll see in summer league what I need more to be in the top league in the world. I’m not used to that speed and aggressiveness.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

EuroLeague's Rising Star is voted upon by EuroLeague head coaches, is annually awarded to a young player (no older than 22 on the July 1 prior to the season's commencement) who makes an impact on his team. Current Dallas Mavericks star Luca Doncic is one of three two-time winners of the award alongside Bogdan Bogdanovic (currently of the Atlanta Hawks) and Nikola Mirotic (Jokubaitis' Barca teammate and formerly of the Chicago Bulls).  

3B2FF646-A07B-403B-82A9-966C2B2C392B
News

WATCH: Knicks Fan Adam Sandler Dons Sixers Gear for 'Hustle' Movie

By Geoff Magliocchetti21 hours ago
54CFA009-12DC-4FFB-BF07-A2158DD1E1D0
News

With No. 1 Pick, Knicks Select ... Julius Randle Replacement?

By Jeremy Brener23 hours ago
kemba-walker-mitchell-robinson-new-york-knicks_1k6q6b45ibiae16cwcgtawk250
News

Chris Childs Dishes on Knicks Status of Tom Thibodeau, Kemba Walker & Mitchell Robinson

By Geoff Magliocchetti23 hours ago
0B6BDD1F-7633-4FED-9953-D8905C34E23A
News

Knicks This Week: Willis Reed as Finals Hero

By Jeremy BrenerMay 10, 2022
ben simmons knicks
News

Nets Trade Ben Simmons To Knicks: Realistic?

By Grant AfsethMay 9, 2022
gettyimages-1186297362-594x594
News

NBA Free Agency: Could Spurs Sign Mitchell Robinson Away From Knicks?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 9, 2022
USATSI_17902938
News

Former Knicks Guard Monty Williams Named Coach of the Year

By All Knicks StaffMay 9, 2022
knicks rudy
News

Rudy Gobert Trade: What Would New York Knicks Have to Give Jazz?

By Mike FisherMay 6, 2022