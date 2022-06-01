Memphis' Josh Minott To Workout For Knicks

The New York Knicks' hunt for draft sleepers has pointed them in the direction of a Tiger.

Per Adam Zagoria, the Knicks are set to workout Memphis forward Josh Minott next week in advance of the NBA Draft. Minott, a freshman who recently confirmed going pro, is coming off a 6.6-point, 3.8-rebound campaign that earned him All-AAC rookie team honors. He has also worked out for Chicago, Atlanta and Indiana. Jon Rothstein recently confirmed Minott's intentions to stay in the professional pool.

The Boca Raton native was a four-star recruit out of Saint Andrew's School (FL) and earned positive reviews for his defensive prowess. His sub-200 lb. at his pro day measurement has drawn concerns, but he's made up for it with strong athleticism and good showings in Memphis' advanced categories. Minott's offensive rating (117.6) was second-best amongst Tigers who played at least 30 games, while his win shares per 40 minutes (.199) led the team outright. Despite his relatively small size, Minott finished in the AAC's top 15 in total offensive rebounds (52) and boasts a 6-11 wingspan.

Projected to be a second-round pick, Minott could certainly help the Knicks in the business of creating turnovers. New York, 11th in the league in defensive rating at 110.2, was relatively sound on defense last season, but forced only seven steals a game. Only four teams had less. Minott's 2.2 steals per 40 minutes in his lone collegiate campaign was third-best at Memphis.

The Knicks currently own two picks in the draft scheduled for June 23 in Brooklyn -- the 11th choice via the Draft Lottery and 42nd overall in the second round.