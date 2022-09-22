Skip to main content

Could Knicks Give Obi Toppin Increased Role this Season?

The New York Knicks have some more room in the frontcourt, meaning added playing time could be coming Obi Toppin's way.

The usual high-flying highlights and athleticism of New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin were on display during his second NBA season last year. 

With the Knicks out of postseason contention by early April, Toppin ended the season with an out-of-nowhere eruption in the final five games of the campaign despite seeing inconsistent playing time during most of the campaign. 

But maybe that inconsistency could finally be rectified. 

Per reports Wednesday from Ian Begley of SNY.tv, Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks coaching staff could be giving Toppin an increased role this season, something that Begley says is a "natural progression" given how he played at the end of last year.

Toppin was dominant in the five April games the Knicks played last season. He averaged 27.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, one block, and was an impressive 46.3 percent from 3-point land. 

This included a showcase in the regular-season finale where he posted 42 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists while going 6-of-14 from three-point range. 

But despite being the eighth overall pick in 2020, Toppin was just 12th on the Knicks last season in minutes per game (17.1) while being tied for the third-most appearances on the team. Four of the players (Kemba Walker, Taj Gibson, Alec Burks, and Nerlens Noel) in the top 11 in minutes per game are now gone, including two members of the frontcourt. 

This could leave Toppin with a huge boost in playing time off the bench or maybe even the occasional start if Julius Randle or Mitchell Robinson were to sit. Still, even at Toppin's 6-9, 220-pound size, he's proven himself capable of stretching the floor as a three-point shooter. 

Of course, this takes away his biggest strength of being a ferocious finisher in a paint area that will be crowded by Robinson and Randle, but it's an interesting lineup thought due to the sheer size the Knicks could have with RJ Barrett at the point and Cam Reddish at the two-guard. Of course, this is all hypothetical.

But what doesn't feel like a "what if" is the idea of Toppin getting increased playing time in his third season. Increased doesn't mean 30 minutes per game, but it's looking like he's certainly on his way toward being a more important contributor for the Knicks when it counts. 

